Poors Piers!

Piers Morgan has worried fans by sharing a picture from his hospital bed after succumbing to a mystery illness.

In the snap the Good Morning Britain presenter can be seen donning a hospital gown and what looks to be an oxygen tube.

Captioning the image the 53-year-old wrote: ‘Bad news: I’m not dying. I can only apologise for all the distress I know this will cause some people.’

Twitter users were quick to respond to the unexpected turn of events, with some offering their sympathy.

One wrote: ‘Wishing you well Piers, it’s not nice to see anyone poorly.’

While another added: ‘Get better soon bud!’

A third continued: ‘Awwwww, Piers! Get well soon pal. You haven’t been well 100% for a few weeks before Christmas. Please keep your fans updated.’

But one person seemed to be happy that Piers’ admission to Bupa Cromwell hospital would keep the outspoken presenter off our screens, albeit temporarily.

One wrote: ‘Will it keep you away from us for a while though. That would be a massive bonus.’

And others just couldn’t resist poking fun at Piers for his recent rant about Gregg’s newly launched vegan sausage roll.

One quipped: ‘Get well soon. Next time, don’t eat the vegan sausage roll.’

Another offered up this conspiracy theory: ‘Too many vegan sausage rolls, this was Greggs plan to top you all along.’

And over on the Instagram the ribbing continued.

One person commented: ‘This should be on a poster to show the damage to your health vegan sausage rolls cause when you eat them.’

And another Instagram user seemed to have more of an insight into what could be ailing Piers writing: ‘Just heard it’s your chest, Piers. Hate to tell you, but you need signing off work for a few weeks, otherwise you’ll end up with pneumonia.’

Piers normally fronts ITV’s flagship breakfast show alongside co-host Susanna Reid from Monday to Wednesday, and viewers will no likely be wondering whether he’ll make an appearance at the start of next week.

And according to the Mirror he will be back on the show bright and early on Monday.

An insider revealed: ‘He’s going to be back on Good Morning Britain as usual on Monday.

‘He is going to update viewers then.’