Piers Morgan has become embroiled in an online spat with Liam Payne after the singer jumped to Kylie Jenner’s defence.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, felt the wrath of Liam after he slammed reports that Kylie is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

Piers claims that the 21-year-old is only successful because her sister Kim Kardashian made a sex tape, which helped land the family a reality show and hugely successful careers.

However, Liam didn’t appreciate Piers’ comments and defending Kylie he wrote on Twitter: ‘I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk s**t about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention…

‘At least KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people.’

This was enough to wage a war-of-words between the two as Piers quickly snapped back, while also ruthlessly correcting Liam’s grammar.

He said: ‘Hi Liam, a) She didn’t ‘build herself’, she became rich & famous from her sister’s sex tape. b) It’s ‘you’re’.’

Taking the bait, Liam replied: ‘Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please.’

However mocking his response, Piers quipped: ‘Mate, no offence but I really wouldn’t play the relevancy card right now.’

When a One Direction fan tweeted to Piers: ‘Did you really just say that to the best vocalist of our generation?’ Piers replied: ‘Liam’s not even in the Top3 vocalists in One Direction.’ Ouch!

Earlier in the week, Forbes magazine reported that Kylie had become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire of all time, snatching the title from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

She was awarded the title thanks to the huge success of her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, of which she owns a 100% stake in.

After the news broke, Piers ranted to co-host Susanna Reid on Wednesday morning: ‘’When you say ‘self made’, her sister had sex with somebody, the tape got leaked, and the whole family cashed in…

‘That I think is a more accurate account of this thrilling entrepreneurial story.’

He added: ‘’If they weren’t Kardashians, famous for the sex tape, they would not get into the average, top Croydon night club – and the bar is set pretty low in Croydon.

‘Kendall is the only one you can honestly say is model quality, Kylie is as dim as a lump of bread.’