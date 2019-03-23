The TV presenter says he's been left in 'agonising' pain because of Lisa...

When it comes to Piers Morgan, you can always rely on the TV presenter to have an opinion on just about anything – even if it’s something he’s not particularly skilled in.

And yesterday was no different for the Good Morning Britain star, as he poked fun at his colleague and pal Lisa Armstrong on Instagram.

Sharing an hilarious video to his Instagram story, Piers, 53, joked that the make-up artist had ‘agonisingly plucked his eyebrows without his permission’ as he sat in a make-up chair.

‘So here I am being made up for Life Stories,’ he told his 507k followers, as Lisa applied make-up to his face.

Turning the camera to 43-year-old MUA – who struggled to contain her laughter – he added: ‘SHE has just plucked my eyebrows agonisingly without permission!’

The hilarious clip comes after Piers stuck up for Lisa, following her split from Britain’s Got Talent host Ant McPartlin after almost 12 years of marriage.

In his first interview since taking a year off presenting for his drug and alcohol addiction, Ant credited his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett – who he’s been dating for almost a year – for being ‘the fundamental reason I made a change in my life.’

As he gushed about Anne, calling her his, ‘rock’ he also admitted he no longer speaks to Lisa and indicated how he felt about her messages on social media.

‘I’ve not been on social media or put any of my personal views out there. It’s not my style. She can live her life how she wants to live her life and say what she wants but I prefer to keep that private,’ he told The Sun.

And to no surprise, Piers had some choice words to say about this, as he went on a rant during an episode of Good Morning Britain.

Defending Lisa, he said: ‘I think that there’s somebody else involved in all this, who is Lisa, who I know well, who I’d imagine is pretty hurt by it.

‘I always find it funny when people say “I’ve never been happier,” when they’ve already been married for 20 years, it’s a little bit like, would you say that?’

He added: ‘I don’t think I would say something like that, because A, I don’t think it’s ever true. If you marry somebody you’re clearly incredibly happy at the time you get married aren’t you? It’s sort of slightly hurtful isn’t it.’

Lisa’s spirits seemed to have been lifted since then, and it sounds like she could even be looking for love again, after fans urged her to join E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating.

After commenting that she finds the voiceover star comedian Rob Beckett ‘hilarious’ last week, fans called for her to go on the show, to which she responded: ‘Not a Celeb though babes’ with lots of laughing emojis.

Lisa, we think you’d be great!