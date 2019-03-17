Singer Pixie Lott reveals her ‘classic’ wedding day plans and her hopes of starting a family

Just over two years after fiancé Oliver Cheshire popped the question, Pixie Lott has finally picked her dream wedding dress.

The 28-year-old singer, who said ‘yes’ to her 30-year-old model boyfriend when he got down on one knee on the steps of London’s St Paul’s Cathedral in November 2016, tells us she’s gone for a ‘different’ gown to the one worn by the Duchess of Sussex, but vows to have a ‘classic vibe’ big day.

‘I have been wedding dress shopping… I don’t want to give too much away, but I know what it’s going to be and what it’s going to look like, so yeah I’m getting close,’ she said, as Now caught up with her on the blue carpet at WE Day UK, held at Wembley’s SSE Arena last week.

But Pixie won’t be taking inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex, following her wedding to Prince Harry last year. Pixie told us, ‘She looked amazing, but my dress is different to Meghan’s. I loved hers, so classic and beautiful.’

Pixie and Oliver, who met back in 2010 at an event organised by Select Models, are expected to tie the knot later this year, having not one, but two ceremonies and six hen dos for Pixie, organised by 14 bridesmaids and her sister Charlie who is reportedly the Maid of Honour.

So has Bridezilla taken over? The Voice Kids judge reassured us it hasn’t. ‘I’m not really a Bridezilla-type of girl,’ she said. ‘I’m quite a go-with-the-flow person – just enjoy it and embrace it. But I don’t know what I’ll be like when it gets close to the big day!’

And do you have any plans for the pitter-patter of ‘pixie’ feet some time in the future?

‘I love kids!’ she replied. ‘I don’t know when, but I’d love to have my own little famo…’.