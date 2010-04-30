Pregnant Dannii Minogue: I’m eating like a pig

But X Factor judge says she hasn't put on too much weight

Dannii Minogue says she’s got an insatiable appetite now she’s pregnant.

The X Factor judge is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kris Smith, 31, in July.

I haven’t put on that much weight considering I’ve been eating like a pig,’ says Dannii, 38.

I had 36 Lola’s cupcakes sent up to me [the other day] – I didn’t eat them all, though.

‘I should be a lot bigger. The baby is using the energy.’

Dannii has been busy preparing for the birth.

I had a baby shower last weekend,’ she tells the Daily Mirror.

And there’s another planned for when I go to back Australia.’

