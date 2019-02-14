Awwwwwwwwwww

Gemma Atkinson has shared the CUTEST tribute to her other half Gorka Marquez ahead of the birth of their first child.

The pregnant soap star took to Instagram today with a photo of the Strictly Come Dancing pro chilling in a suit and crisp white shirt.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Gemma Atkinson makes heartfelt pregnancy confession – as she warns Gorka Marquez not to come home without THIS

Alongside the snap, 34-year-old Gemma wrote: ‘Luckiest lady on the planet! Happy Valentine’s Day @gorka_marquez.

‘Thank you for always making me feel so loved, and thanks for looking like this as well 😂😂 I love you! ❤️’

Fans of the star couldn’t wait to gush over the snap, as one wrote: ‘You are both blessed to have found one another ❤️❤️’

‘You lucky lucky girl 😂😉,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, just think this time next year…….. 👶🏻 🍼 💙💗.’

Gorka, 28, also shared his very own post which sees the actress posing at the sea side, alongside the sweet caption: ‘@glouiseatkinson each day is Valentines Day beside you…♥️ Love you!! 🥰 #happyvalentinesday.’

Gemma revealed earlier this month that she is expecting her first child with Gorka in an adorable Instagram post.

Using their two dogs Norm and Ollie, one pooch wore a sign reading, ‘Guess what…mum’s pregnant,’ while the other wore one which read, ‘We’re going to be big brothers!’

Former Hollyoaks star Gemma added the caption,: ‘And what Amazing big brothers they will be!

‘Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already @gorka_marquez.’

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka also shared the same photo on his own Instagram page, writing: ‘@glouiseatkinson Thank you for the greatest gift in life.

‘Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez.

‘Norm and ollie can’t wait to start their big brother duties.’ AW!