‘So pretty’: Holly Willoughby stuns fans with rare photo of daughter Belle

And she gave everyone hair envy!

Holly Willoughby is clearly in a sharing mood as she delighted fans with another family snap while on holiday in Portugal.

But this time the mum-of-three gave a rare glimpse at her daughter, Belle.

Granted the image was of the back of her head – but fans of Holly were still delighted to see a snap of the little one.

Showing off her braids, courtesy of Holly’s hairstylist, Ciler Peksah, the look gave plenty of Holly’s fans hair envy.

Sharing the snap, Holly captioned it: ‘Ombré plaits… courtesy of @cilerpeksah_hairstylist #lula #izzy #belle’.

Fans quickly commented, with one saying: ‘So pretty,’ while another added: ‘They look really lovely! I just wish i could do plaits on my little girl as nice and as neat as these’.

Holly’s trip to Portugal comes as she prepares to launch her lifestyle website, Truly, as she was joined by the rest of her glam squad to shoot the lookbook.

On Saturday, the This Morning star shared a super glam pic of herself and her older sister, Kelly – and, despite the difference in hair colour, fans could certainly see the family resemblance.

One follower wrote: ‘Omg! So scary how much you both look alike.’

Another said: ‘You look so similar!’ While a third added: ‘You look just like twins!’

Sisters… @ladywilloughby 👯‍♀️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

The picture was captioned by Holly simply: ‘Sisters @ladywilloughby’

The sisters have always been close. In a previous interview with The Guardian, Holly said: ‘We’re more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney.

‘You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it.

‘I’m more likely to be the one to say ‘everyone back to mine’ and cook for everyone, whereas she’s much better at tidying up.’

