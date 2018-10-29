The ladies were certainly showing some skin!

It may almost be November, but that didn’t stop the likes of Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass from flashing some flesh at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Just days away from jetting to Australia for her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! debut, Holly joined This Morning co-host Phillip Scholfield on the red carpet for the annual event.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: TOWIE star Chloe Sims puts on VERY busty display at Pride of Britain Awards

Looking like a fairytale princess, the mother-of-three made sure all eyes were on her thanks to her glitzy gown.

The full-length garment featured a tulle skirt and an embellished top, which showed off a hint of cleavage whilst still managing to look super classy.

Holly, 37, kept her accessories to a minimum and let her dress do all the talking as she posed for photographers outside London’s Grosvenor House.

Her blonde locks were left down in a chic wave and she completed her look with a small poppy.

Phillip, 56, looked dapper in a navy blue suit, a white shirt and a cool leopard print tie as he grinned for the cameras.

The pair were closely followed by former Hear’Say star Myleene who showed off plenty of skin in a plunging green dress.

The all-over sequinned gown featured oversized long sleeves and a ribbon sash, as well as a subtle thigh-high split at the front.

Myleene, 40, wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and completed her look with a poppy as she posed with one hand on her hip.

The Pride of Britain Awards is hosted by former Countdown star Carol Vorderman every year.

Speaking about this year’s ceremony, which honours the nation’s unsung heroes, Carol said: ‘Pride of Britain is a very important part of my life. I’m thrilled that it’s become a staple part of British culture.

‘I never fail to be humbled by those who have often turned a tragedy into something pretty magnificent.’