New couple alert!

They’re believed to have been dating for several months, and last night Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made their red carpet debut.

The 30-year-old royal and 34-year-old Edoardo attended the National Portrait Gallery Gala alongside the likes of Victoria and David Beckham and Liam Payne.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham look super loved-up as they hold hands in rare PDA at star-studded gala

Beatrice flaunted her enviable curves in a red ruffled velvet midi dress by Alaïa, which costs £5,660.

The older sister of Princess Eugenie accessorised her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and a black clutch bag as she walked beside her handsome beau.

Edoardo, who is a multi-millionaire – having made his money in property development – looked very dapper in a black tuxedo, complete with a bow tie.

He founded his property consultancy Banda, or “big shed” in Swahili, in 2007, and is said to specialise in discreetly finding and developing multi-million pound homes for rich clients.

According to reports, Princess Beatrice met him in September, about a month before her sister Eugenie got married on October 12.

A friend told The Sun: ‘Beatrice and Edo have the same circle of friends and were introduced through a mutual chum.

‘They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together. They’ve been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad.

‘Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time.’

The source continued: ‘They could even be tying the knot in 2019 — it’s already been discussed by her friends.

‘Everyone is thrilled that Bea is so happy and in such a good place right now.’

Princess Beatrice has been single since splitting from her American boyfriend Dave Clark in 2016, following a ten year relationship.