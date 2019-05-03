The ex-band mate has reportedly been lying low in the Lake District

As Take That continue their run of dates, performing at London’s O2 Arena as part of their 30th anniversary tour, as a three-piece, we can reveal the whereabouts of former band-mate Jason Orange, who had reportedly ‘gone off the grid’.

In the months leading up to the tour, Take That claimed Jason, 48, was not answering their calls or messages since he left the band in 2014.

But we can reveal towards the end of 2018, the Back For Good star had been hiding out in the quaint town of Kendal located in the Lake District.

When quizzed on whether member Howard Donald had heard from Jason, he revealed: ‘He’s not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that. That’s good for him.’

And added: ‘That’s where he wants to be. I think he wants to be a million miles away from this at the moment.’

Well, he’s not quite a million miles away – as Kendal is approximately 271 miles away from London.

Spotted buying a pair of Wellington boots, Todds of Kendall teased: ‘Well that’s a bit of excitement in the Elephant Yard Shopping store today… Jason Orange has been in for a pair of wellies!!!’

The rare sighting sparked speculation the star is buying a holiday home. One local said: ‘He’s buying a house in the lakes, I believe. Holiday home.’

In 2017 he was spotted dining in Zeffirellis, Ambleside. One surprised diner wrote on TripAdvisor: ‘Good Vegetarian food and sitting next to Jason ORANGE LOL was quite ap!’

Another sighting saw Jay enjoying a drink at the Royal Barn pub in Kirkby Lonsdale, where he is understood to be pictured at the bar with members of the local netball team. And after a bit more digging, we’ve discovered there’s been more sightings of Jay in recent months.

Another local spilled: ‘He must be round here a bit, he had tea in our restaurant a few weeks back’

And another saw him enjoying a stroll: ‘I knew it was him I saw him! the other day standing at the traffic lights!’

And the sightings haven’t stopped fans speculating on whether the singer will ever re-join Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard on stage.

One wrote: ‘Wonder if Lake District loving Jason Orange will join them, lost count of times we’ve seen him in @BoothsCountry #Windermere & wandering around Kendal.’

And the door is always open for both Jason and Robbie Williams, Howard added: ‘Who knows? In the near future he might decide to change his mind. And if he does he’s welcome back anytime.’

Come on Jay and Rob, Take That fans everywhere are praying you’ll come Back For Good…