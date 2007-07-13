Rebecca Loos: I saved David and Victoria Beckham’s marriage

She says her fling with footie ace helped his relationship

Rebecca Loos claims her affair with David Beckham strengthened his marriage to wife Victoria.

Becks’ ex-personal assistant has always insisted she and the footballer had a fling in 2004.

She says they had sex in Madrid and exchanged saucy texts because David, 32, was lonely without Posh, 33, by his side after moving to Spain.

But now the 30-year-old believes the revelations have made the couple closer – as they’ve had to work so hard to get over the fling.

‘In a way they should be glad it happened,’ she tells the Daily Star.

‘They even went on to have another kid. Everything happens for a reason, even bad things.

‘I think their marriage is stronger than ever and it’s like Victoria says, it’s bad things like the affair that have made it stronger.’

But Rebecca says she’d find it difficult to stick it out if she was in Posh’s position.

‘I always walked away from relationships when they got difficult,’ she admits.

