Ant has stepped down from his hosting duties

After Ant McPartlin announced the sad news that he won’t be returning to I’m A Celebrity, the rumour-mill has been going into overdrive with speculation over who might replace him.

While the 42-year-old will be taking the rest of the year off as he recovers from his battle with addictions, ITV confirmed BFF Declan Donnelly WILL be back with the brand spanking new series of the reality show this November.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And it looks like former Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt could be joining him, as the popular Gogglebox star is hotly tipped to front the show.

Scar already hosts spin off series Extra Camp live from the Australian jungle, so it’s no surprise that bookmakers Paddy Power have given her odds of 5/6.

And 27-year-old Scar isn’t the only famous face who’s in the running to become Dec’s new right-hand man or woman – as his Saturday Night Takeaway co-presenter, Stephen Mulhern is favourite with 2/1 according to Bookies Coral.

More: Ant McPartlin confirms he WON’T be returning to I’m A Celebrity alongside Declan Donnelly

I’m a Celeb runner-up Joel Dommett and 2008 winner Joe Swash have also been thrown into the mix, while outsiders include Love Island’s Caroline Flack (6-1) and Keith Lemon (8-1).

TV star Ant has been undergoing rehab treatment since March after he pleaded guilty to a drink driving and was fined £86,000.

A statement confirming his decision to step away from hosting duties for another 12 months was released yesterday afternoon.

Ant said: ‘My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year.’

Dec added: ‘Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I’m looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019.’

Ant and Dec have also made the joint decision not to present a new series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in Spring 2019 so it will return until 2020.