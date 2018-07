Couple viewing exclusive properties in Beverly Hills

Rihanna and Chris Brown may still refuse to confirm they’re a couple, but they’re soon to be moving in together.

Chris, 19, and Rihanna, 20, have been looking for a home to share in Los Angeles and are rumoured to have viewed apartments in Beverly Hills’ exclusive Sierra Tower.

‘She and Chris want to live together,’ a source tell US Star magazine. ‘They play their music loud, though, so they want [somewhere] soundproof.’

Alka Makwana