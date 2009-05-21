Rihanna goes bowling with Canadian rapper

Singer spotted kissing new man

Rihanna has been getting close to Canadian hip-hop artist Aubrey Drake Graham.

The singer, who split from ex Chris Brown in February, was seen kissing the hunk on Monday night at a bowling alley in New York.

The two of them were stealing kisses here and there the whole night, an onlooker tells People. They were very cute. Both of them were in really good spirits [and] she was having a great time.

Rihanna, 21, broke up with Chris, 19, after it was alleged he attacked her before the Grammys.

SEE PICTURES Rihanna and Chris Brown their love story>>

SEE PICTURES: Rihanna and other stars attend the The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion gala>>

Alison Adey