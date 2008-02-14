Rihanna in cake fight

Frosting flies at singer's 20th birthday celebrations

Rihanna celebrated her 20th birthday with a cupcake fight.

The singer celebrated at Les Deux club in Hollywood, where Kanye West and Chris Brown spiced things up by hurling cakes.

‘There was frosting all over Rihanna’s face and the group was hysterically laughing almost to the point of tears,’ an onlooker tells People Magazine.

Rihanna, who has been romantically liked with Chris, 18, was treated to a special performance of Happy Birthday by the R&B singer.

Despite rumours to the contrary, Chris denies they’re in a relationship. ‘We’re just friends… we hang out,’ he insists. But a fellow partygoer described them as ‘very cosy’ all night.



Gemma Stephenson

SEE VIDEO Rihanna and Jay Z’s Grammy win…



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hInmavt9ydo&rel=1

See Rihanna’s hit single Umbrella in this video…

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9oBe3t9uYo&rel=1

Rihanna: I love the British weather>>



SEE VIDEO Mandy Moore covers Rihanna’s chart-topping single Umbrella>>



Rihanna’s stepping out in sunshine>>

Rihanna gets new neck tattoo>>



Kerry Katona has neck tattooed>>



Gemma Atkinson: I hate my tattoo>>

Rihanna denies Josh Hartnett romance>>



I won’t touch drugs because of dad, says Rihanna>>



Rihanna shocks fan in bondage gear>>