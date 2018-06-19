Should we be buying a hat, guys?

Rio Ferdinand has just gone and melted our hearts with an adorable revelation about his possible future wedding to Kate Wright – just a day after they brushed off engagement rumours.

The ex-footballer and former TOWIE star Kate have been loved-up since they started dating in early 2017 and Rio’s children Lorenz, 11, Tate, 9, and Tia, 7, are very much in favour of the relationship – so much so that they’ve been begging the couple to get hitched!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Kate Wright finally reveals the truth behind THOSE Rio Ferdinand engagement rumours

When asked whether the kids are ‘nagging’ him for another brother or sister, Rio confesses: ‘More for a wedding! They want to play a part on a wedding day.

‘My little girl wants a replica dress and all this stuff. The kids do talk about that a lot – “what role am I playing? Am I holding the ring? Who’s doing this?” They have it planned.’

Awww. Whilst the children – who Rio, 39, had with late wife Rebecca – are keen to see him walk down the aisle with 27-year-old Kate, the man himself admits he’s not in any hurry.

‘We’ll have to wait and see,’ he tells OK! magazine. ‘Obviously when the kids are talking about it, we do talk about it, but I’m not going to sit here and give you a date.’

It’s clear though that Rio is totally smitten with Kate and he admits that he’s very grateful for how she’s adapted to the role of stepmum.

‘I am proud of her. She’s done an amazing job,’ the dad-of-three explains. ‘People in her position sometimes go unrecognised and unnoticed.

‘They’re the people that need pushing to the front because they play such important roles in situations like mine.

‘Her life has taken a different change but she’s really dealt with it in a mature way that many people wouldn’t have expected of someone her age. It’s a huge responsibility being thrust into that position, but she’s done it in a majestic way.’

It comes after Kate sparked speculation that the lovebirds may have gotten engaged when fans spotted her wearing a ring on THAT finger at her birthday party earlier this month.

However, the reality star denied the rumours and has said that she and Rio are ‘really happy as they are’.

Still, let us know when we need to buy a hat, guys!