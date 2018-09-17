Rio Ferdinand earns mega boyfriend points by doing THIS for Kate Wright

The footballer proves he's every inch the perfect partner

The world has loved watching Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand’s relationship blossom the way that it has. And now the ex-England footballer has proved he’s the perfect boyfriend as he looks after his poorly girlfriend.

Former TOWIE star Kate sparked concern last week when she posted a picture from a hospital bed, revealing she’d broken two bones and dislocated her wrist.

But, thankfully Kate – who now has her wrist in a cast – has hunky boyfriend Rio on hand to help her with even the most menial of tasks, like doing her hair – as she showed in her latest Instagram snap.

While it’s unclear how Kate, 36, sustained her injuries, fans are obsessed with how these two are total ‘couple goals’.

‘Honestly you two are killing me… #relationshipgoals Rio, this is what a real MAN looks like, you fill my heart with such joy,’ one fan wrote.

Another said: ‘That’s love right there.’

Rio has been open about the fact he was forced to ‘become mum and dad’ when his wife, Rebecca Ellison, tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2015. He went on to make a documentary Becoming Mum And Dad about life as a widower.

And, while his relationship with new girlfriend Kate has excelled at a fast speed this year, she’s made it clear she doesn’t want to replace Rio’s three children’s mum.

On becoming a stepmum, she said: ‘I think a really big part in our relationship working with the children is that everything we’ve done, we’ve included them in.

‘So from the first date, to us moving in, him asking me to be his “girlfriend”, everything the kids were part of it so it feels like I wasn’t taking their dad away from them, it was like us becoming more of a family unit.’

Goals!