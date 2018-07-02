Rio Ferdinand & girlfriend Kate Wright: Their love story in pictures

They were the couple that none of saw coming – a former professional footballer and a TOWIE star – but Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright have been proving everyone wrong with their adorable love story.

The celeb pair are thought to have met while out in Dubai back in December 2016 and the rumour mill went into overdrive until they FINALLY stepped out for a romantic lunch date in July.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Soon after going public, former England player Rio, 39, introduced his three kids – who he shares with late wife Rebecca Ellison – to his new GF and went on to share a sweet photo of all their feet.

More: Something to tell us, Rio Ferdinand?! Kate Wright drops a major wedding hint

Although their faces are not visible, the snap sees Lorenz, Tate and Tia show wearing their new Yeezy trainers while Kate and Rio are either side.

Not long after, the couple jetted away for a sun-kissed break along with Rio’s kids and it’s clear Kate was already a big part of the family.

Sharing snaps from their getaway, the star enjoyed some quality time with her beau’s sisters as they lapped up the sun on their getaway.

Since then, we’ve seen these two share a load of adorable couples snaps on social media and gush about each other on TV.

Just last month, former TOWIE star Kate opened about her relationship with Rio’s children after their mum Rebecca tragically lost her battle with cancer in 2015.

‘I think a really big part in our relationship working with the children is that everything we’ve done, we’ve included them in’, she told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

‘So from the first date, to us moving in, him asking me to be his “girlfriend”, everything the kids were part of it so it feels like I wasn’t taking their dad away from them, it was like us becoming more of a family unit.’

She then added: ‘But Rebecca is their mum and you only have one mum. A mum is irreplaceable.’

Rio also recently spoke out about their romance, confessing that having Kate around has been beneficial to the children.

‘My relationship with Kate has helped in that they have got a female in the house no’, he told Times magazine.