Kate has been showing off her amazing figure once again

As he wraps up his World Cup coverage in Russia, it looks like footie pundit Rio Ferdinand can’t wait to get home to his girlfriend Kate Wright.

And we can hardly blame him, after TOWIE star Kate showed her beau exactly what he’s been missing when she took to Instagram with a smokin’ hot bikini snap over the weekend.

Giving a glimpse of her washboard stomach, the 27-year-old can be seen wearing a frilly red bikini with matching earrings and a pair of oversized sunnies.

Holding a glass of wine as she chills in the garden, Kate wrote next to the snap: ‘It’s a red day‘.

‘Body goals ❤ So beautiful!’, one fan gushed, as another added: ‘Do you ever get bored of looking so amazing @xkatiewright 🙌🏽 #onfire 🔥🔥🔥’.

And clearly dad-of-three Rio was thinking exactly the same as everybody else, as he cheekily commented: ‘Get me hoooooome!’ with a kissing emoji.

Luckily, it won’t be long until Rio – who shares kids Lorenz, Tate and Tia with late wife Rebecca Ellison – is reunited with his girlfriend, as the football star confirmed he’d wrapped up his punditry work with a snap on Insta.

Posing with fellow panellists Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, he wrote: ‘The World Cup is complete… what an unreal spectacle it’s been!’.

Meanwhile, during his stay in Russia, Rio has been teasing his reality star girlfriend on social media and even poked fun at her tan lines last week.

Beneath a picture of blonde beauty Kate looking a little red, the former England star joked: ‘Looking [hot]. Thought you ain’t been out in the [sun]!’

If their Instagram accounts are anything to go by, these two seem totally smitten. Aw!