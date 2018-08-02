Could these two be any cuter?

Rio Ferdinand has gone all out to celebrate his son’s birthday – but couldn’t resist showing girlfriend Kate Wright a bit of love too.

The former footballer cuddled up to his other half, as an adorable new Instagram photo shows, and gave her a kiss whilst they hung out at the beach in Portugal yesterday.

Kate, 27, sat on 39-year-old Rio’s knee and giggled as he puckered up.

‘Beach vibes with family and friends for my little mans birthday!!! ❤,’ Rio captioned the sweet snap.

The picture quickly racked up likes and fans were full of praise for the couple.

‘Too damn perfect, at this point I’m not sure who I fancy more,’ one admitted, whilst another wrote: ‘Relationship goals right there 😍😍’

Meanwhile one cheekily dropped a big hint by adding: ‘@xkatiewright would make the most stunning bride @rioferdy5 😜’

However, other followers were confused about why the birthday boy was missing from the shot.

‘Wheres you’re little man at?’ one asked.

Rio – who has Lorenz, Tate and Tia from his marriage to late wife Rebecca – is very private when it comes to the children though and tends to obscure their faces if they’re ever shown on social media.

Meanwhile Kate gave fans a glimpse of her fabulous holiday wardrobe when she posed for a photo in a patterned red bikini top with a matching floral skirt.

‘Beach days ❤☀🌊👙🤗,’ the former TOWIE star wrote.

Beach days ❤️☀️🌊👙🤗 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

Kate and Rio were reunited last month after Rio spent several weeks away in Russia working as a pundit on the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup and they’ve been making the most of their time together ever since.

Rio praised his girlfriend for being a ‘strong and wonderful woman’ following their time apart, with Kate having stayed at home to look after the kids.

‘There would have been loads a smiles, laughs & tears between u all but already I can see the bond between you all is stronger,’ he explained in an emotional Instagram post.

‘They are filled with happiness now, and a big part of thats down to your love and hard work you put into them everyday.’

Awww, these two are just too cute!