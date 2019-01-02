Amazing!

Rita Ora has given her fans the best start to 2019 with an amazing new holiday photo.

Yup, as we all head back to work with a post-Christmas headache, the popstar has been posing in a leopard print bikini in the sun. Not jealous one bit.

Giving the mirror her best pout, 28-year-old Rita can be seen with her arm on her forehead pulling back her short blonde hairdo.

But while we can all agree she looks amazing, the star’s swimsuit was tied so tightly that the material barely managed to cover the bottom half of her boobs. Oops!

‘A little 1st Jan bathroom holiday selfie,’ she told her 14.3million followers, before cheekily referencing her tiny swimwear: ‘I think I need to figure out my bra size.’

Obviously, the photo racked up more than 800k likes in a matter of hours and fans couldn’t wait to comment.

‘Such a beauty😍💓,’ wrote one, while a second agreed: ‘Looking gorgeous as ever.’

While a third joked: ‘Maybe a little too small😋’

And it looks like one bikini photo wasn’t enough for Rita, as she followed it up with another incredible shot, this time in a pink triangle two-piece.

Wearing a patterned bandana while posing in the same room, she wrote: ‘Take 2 sweaty Betty. Should I just make this my new thing for 2019? Lol 💗’

But our fave sunny shot comes in the form of ‘who wore it best?’ contest with Nick Grimshaw, 34, as the Radio 1 DJ decided to rock the same hot pink bikini.

Rita was definitely given a run for her money by Nick, who gave the camera his best angles while chilling on a boat. Who do you reckon is working it better?

Rita celebrated the new year on the dreamy island of Amilla Fushi along with the likes of Noel Gallagher and former TOWIE star Sam Faiers.

And 27-year-old Sam couldn’t contain her delight as she bumped into Rita and actress Jamie Winstone.

Is it summer yet?