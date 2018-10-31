The singer looks AMAZING!

Rita Ora ALWAYS looks incredible – but the 27-year-old pulled out all the stops with her outfit at a recent charity bash.

At the UNICEF Halloween ball, the singer opted for more sexy than scary, in a stunning black skin-tight minidress. Rita’s gorgeous gown also highlighted her amazing figure and plunging cleavage – leaving very little to the imagination!

She channelled old Hollywood glamour when it came to her hair and make-up – sporting a voluminous blond barnet, vampy red lips, and some on-point winger eyeliner. Er – Halloween goals anyone?

Rita also wasn’t afraid to show off a bit of leg in the skimpy outfit, which had a saucy thigh-high split.

Rita’s attendance at the Halloween party came just after the starlet performed a very sexy duet with Liam Payne, at Westfield London’s 10th birthday celebrations.

The pair once again came together on stage at the star-studded event, to sing their hit tune, For You, from the film Fifty Shades Freed.

And the duo certainly looked like they were getting into the performance, cosying up together in an intimate display as they sang the words.

Liam and Rita Ora spent the performance intensely gazing into one another’s eyes, holding hands – and stroking each others faces.

At the end of the song, the pair also kissed and embraced in celebration – looking very close indeed!

It comes just months after the former One Direction star and Rita put on a very similar display at the Brit Awards in February, in front of Liam’s ex, Cheryl.

The 25-year-old has always been open about the fact that his songs are a little racier than others. Speaking about his hit single, Bedroom Floor, he confessed that he likes to express his sexuality through his music.

Liam said: ‘I like sex. So what better way than to musically express myself as a young man growing up?

‘I’m into it. I like it. It’s good.’

Each to their own!