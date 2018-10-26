Wowza Miss Ora!

With Christmas right around the corner (*gulp*), we’re ready to dust off the sequins for party season – à la Rita Ora!

Appearing on The X Factor Italy in Milan yesterday, 27-year-old Rita pulled out all the stops – opting for a metallic ruby-toned gown with a mega thigh-split.

Looking like the real life dancing emoji, the singer gave audiences some on-stage pizzazz whilst performing her new track Let You Love Me.

Complete with a plunging neckline and asymmetric hem, Rita paired her saucy mini dress with chunky black boots and sheer tights.

Sporting a matching slick of lipstick, Miss Ora styled her platinum tresses into loose beachy waves – which she accompanied with a smoky eye and fluttery lashes.

Work Christmas party inspo?! We definitely think so…

Rita made sure to keep her 14-million followers in the loop, sharing behind-the-scenes footage onto Instagram story.

Touching down in Milan ahead of her performance, Rita revealed she’s got ‘no friends’ because of her hectic work schedule.

Instead of getting down-in-the-dumps, however, the star did what anyone in a crisis should – ordering a load of room service to chow down on!

It was back to business shortly after, as Rita arrived backstage at The X Factor ready for her performance.

Walking to her dressing room, Rita revealed it was ‘almost showtime’.

Taking to the stage, Rita then gave followers their own viewing of the performance.

Whilst Rita totally sparkles on stage, she hasn’t always been so confident…

In a recent chat with Harper’s Bazaar, Rita opened up about battle with insecurities at the very start of her career.

‘I had a bit of an insecure moment when I was starting out and I felt like I couldn’t be myself,’ she shared.

‘That has now put a burden on me for the future, because if I was myself then I probably would have been different now. But I’m very grateful for the experience that I had.’