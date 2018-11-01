Spooky never looked so sexy!





Double trouble! Rihanna and party host Rita Ora made a frightfully sexy pair as they celebrated Halloween together last night.

Jetting over the pond to attend the ‘do at Annabel’s in London, Riri was sure to make a splash – whipping out a black latex co-ord for the night.

Head to toe in the figure-hugging material, complete with a super sultry black corset and matching jacket, the 30-year-old kept things spooky with pink skull face paint.

Sauntering into the event, fashion-mogul Rihanna arrived clad in catwalk-friendly black shades and a matching small leather handbag.

Coolest woman ever? Most definitely.

Party host Rita pulled out all the stops for the bash wearing a very skimpy purple and black lace satin slip dress.

The 27-year-old covered up from the October cold with a black silk kimono, clutching a red purse to her side.

Complete with incredible curly hair and metallic green eyeshadow, Rita appears to have emulated Cher‘s character Alexandra from 1980s movie The Witches Of Eastwick.

Wowza!

Keeping with the A-List guest list, supermodel Kate Moss dusted off her own fancy dress – turning up as a very chic vampire.

The 44-year-old looked sensational in a flowing black gown with a sheer polka dot overlay – reminiscent of Morticia from cult film The Addams Family.

Competing the ghoulish attire, Kate added a large black wig, backcombed to reach dizzying heights, and a full face of white make-up.

Finishing her costume, Kate popped in spooky scarlet contact lenses and a glossy red lip.

She really can make anything look high fashion!

Other high-profile attendees included Liam Payne, Brooklyn Beckham and Mick Jagger.

Former One Direction star Liam shunned the spirit of dressing up, however – opting instead to arrive as himself.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Liam wished followers a ‘happy Halloween’.