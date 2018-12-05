We hope the Eastenders lady is okay!

During their jungle stay, the stars of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are exposed to *all* the elements – harsh weather conditions, even harsher Bushtucker trials and buckets of creepy crawlies.

And so, it’s not surprising that the famous I’m A Celebrity faces often end up feeling a little bit run down – having burned the candle at both ends throughout their ITV stint.

However, viewers of the hit show were left concerned during last night’s jungle edition – after the latest celebrity evictee, Rita Simons, revealed a shock behind-the-scenes collapse!

As the latest celebrity casualty to be culled from the camp (*sob*), the Eastenders star revealed she’d suffered a health scare during her final days.

Speaking with hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby, Rita explained that she’d been hit with a hypoglycemia episode on Monday night.

Hypoglycemia, also known as low blood sugar, is when blood sugar decreases to below normal levels – and can leave the individual fatigued, anxious, irritable or suffering a loss of consciousness.

Explaining her situation, Rita said: ‘I had a mini hypoglycemic incident last night so for two days I have wondered why I was not right.

‘I had low blood sugar levels and they took me out to the medic hut. They were great. I feel better.’

Speaking of her kind campmates, Rita then added that James McVey had been a source of great support.

‘He is like a little baby brother and when I had the Hypo thing, James was straight over there with a paper bag,’ she shared.

Reflecting on her time in the Ozzie outback, the actress assured fans that she is ‘so happy to be out’.

‘It was so much harder than I ever thought it would be,’ Rita added.

‘Everything I do I go in at the deep end but it is bl**dy hard. The thing that killed me the most was the boredom. People would go out and do tasks and I am no good at sitting around.’

It’s been a pleasure, Rita!