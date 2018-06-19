Could we be seeing Robbie on the panel?

Every year there is speculation over who will be taking up a seat on the X Factor‘s judging panel, and this time round Robbie Williams‘s name has been thrown into the hat.

And, the Take That singer has finally opened up about the rumours and whether or not he would like to join the ITV talent show in a frank chat with This Morning‘s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

When quizzed if he would like to take up the job, Robbie simply replied: ‘X Factor, live TV really?’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

READ: ‘It’s like drifting off’: Phillip Schofield reveals TERRIFYING near death experience

The Let Me Entertain You singer said that if he did take up the role, he would be seriously worried for his health and safety and what his wife Ayda Field would think.

‘If there is an X Factor in my future, whether it be this year or next year or never, I’m scared for my own safety and health but not because of the people out there, the public, twitter or Instagram, my wife. She is an A+ student from Beverly Hills, incredibly square, she is like ‘why would you do that?” Robbie explained.

However, if recent reports are to be believed it seems as though Robbie won’t be doing it alone, as Ayda is said to be joining him alongside Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne.

‘She is supposed to be doing it with me. I have read those reports too,’ he continued. ‘I would say…as it happens people say that every year and we say ‘no comment’.’

‘Yeah, there is a lot of me that would love to do it too. But as it happens, people are talking nothing has been signed. But watch this space. I promise if it is a go ahead and I do it you will be the first people I come and speak to about it. Yeah, shake. It’s a yes from me.’

Hmm, guess we’ll have to wait and see!