Robbie Williams: Ayda’s broody and I’m getting there

Actress wants babies with the singer

Robbie Williams has talked about starting a family with girlfriend Ayda Field.

The couple have been dating since 2007 and are thinking about taking the next step.

‘I was introduced to Ayda and things just changed,’ says Robbie, 35.

‘She’s a wonderful person and I’m in love. She’s really broody and I’m getting there.’

Meanwhile, Robbie has confirmed he’s working with Take That.

‘We’ve got together, done bits and bobs,’ he tells Friday Night With Jonathan Ross. ‘I can’t say much.’

Robbie also unveils a tattoo of the band’s logo on his right arm on the pre-recorded show, to be aired tomorrow.

Robbie‘s album Reality Killed The Video Star is out on 9 November.

