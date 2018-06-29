Robbie Williams reveals fear that he has THIS condition

New health fears for Robbie...

Robbie Williams has revealed that he believes he may have Asperger’s syndrome or be on the autistic spectrum.

The father-of-two – who is married to Loose Women star Ayda Field, made the candid confession during a Radio 2 interview recently.

Pop superstar Robbie discussed his battle with mental illness explaining that he finds it ‘hard work’ living with the struggles he faces.

He admitted: ‘I have big blind spots. Maybe Asperger’s or autism. I don’t know what spectrum I’m on – I’m on something.

‘It’s quite hard work being in my head – I have an interesting compulsion, addiction, mental illness, I’d say.’

The 43-year-old went on to confess that he doesn’t believe his mental state would be different if he weren’t in showbiz.

He said: ‘I would have that if I was Robbie Williams the pop star or Robert Williams the labourer.’

Robbie bravely continued, explaining how he copes with this mental health on a daily basis. The star also revealed that he’s accepted his mental health battles as ‘who I am’.

He said: ‘Day-to-day, things change. I do the same things as the day before, but today’s a different day and I don’t know why it’s difficult to get out of bed. It’s just who I am.’

Robbie also went on to detail the darker side of his mental health problems – admitting it often drives him to ‘seek bad stuff about myself’.

The popular singer said: ‘What is interesting is my compulsion … to go and seek bad stuff about myself.’

However, he also revealed that the ‘compulsion’ actually often motivates him to be a better version of himself.

‘I’m addicted to the rush… to going, “I’m an idiot. I can’t sing. That song was bad”. It’s a curse and a blessing because it propels me forward and has made me the person I am today.’

