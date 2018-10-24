Back for good?!



Ready to relight your fire? Take That are back… and Robbie Williams is in tow!

The Take That boys are due to celebrate their 30th anniversary in showbiz – and are reportedly marking the occasion in the best way possible…

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will reportedly take to The X Factor stage alongside Robbie for a reunion performance!

Yup, its *finally* happening!

Robbie, who currently resides alongside Simon Cowell on The X Factor panel, is hoping to join his Take That bandmates (minus Jason Orange) on stage in a surprise ­performance later this series.

Speaking with The Sun, a telly insider hinted at the reunion.

‘Having Robbie on the panel has been a huge coup, but obviously backstage everyone has been talking about whether or not he’s going to sing at some point,’ the source said.

‘It seems a shame to have one of the biggest pop stars on the planet sat there and not hear him, so they’ve been plotting a surprise for the end of the series.’

The source then allusively hinted that X Factor viewers should stay tuned for more…

‘It’s a while since they got together and nobody is ­completely sure when it was going to happen for the anniversary so it’ll be a massive moment.’

Back in 2017, Robbie confirmed he’d be up for an anniversary band reunion to mark the milestone.

‘I’d like to repeat some of that. I enjoy working with them. I enjoy the camaraderie and I enjoy writing songs with them too, so why not?’

It’s not yet specified if Robbie will join Gary, Howard and Mark as the three-piece begin their anniversary tour in Sheffield next April – but we can hope!