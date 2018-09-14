The singer has opened up about life as a family of five

Robbie Williams has spoken for the first time about the arrival of his secret third child with wife Ayda Field.

The couple surprised fans last week when they announced via Ayda’s Instagram that they’d welcomed daughter Coco via surrogate, having previously opted to keep the pregnancy private.

Now Robbie – who also has daughter Teddy and son Charlie with Ayda – has broken his silence on the latest addition to the family and it sounds like Coco is making life pretty easy for them.

‘Coco is the most chilled baby I’ve ever known,’ said Robbie, 44. ‘It’s funny. The first baby you have, “Shh, it’s sleeping,” then you hear someone coming in that closes the door and you run downstairs and you go, “Shh! The baby!”

‘Then the third one, the television’s on, the kids are playing, the dogs are barking, the baby stays asleep and the world doesn’t end.

‘I wonder if the baby is so relaxed because we are relaxed.’

Robbie has revealed that Teddy, five, and Charlie, three, are smitten with their younger sibling too.

‘The kids are getting on really well with her, there’s no jealousy,’ the singer told The Sun. ‘In fact there’s just lots of love and cuddles and Teddy wants to feed her all the time. So that’s what’s going on.’

Meanwhile Robbie vowed to keep quiet about rumours that Teddy could be a flower girl at his royal pal Princess Eugenie’s wedding next month and simply commented: ‘I cannot say anything!’

It comes after Ayda announced the arrival of Coco in a sweet Instagram message one week ago.

‘It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low,’ the 39-year-old wrote.

‘Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.

‘We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible.’

Awww.