These two make our hearts melt

Over the years Rochelle and Marvin Humes have become a real power couple as they continue to dominate both the radio and TV world.

And, it seems as though some things never change for these two as they’re still more loved up than ever after nearly nine years together.

Marvin, 33, took to his Instagram to share a very sweet snap with his followers in dedication to his wife on their sixth wedding anniversary.

‘6 years to the day I married the woman of my dreams..it was the best day of my life..looking forward to the next 60 years @rochellehumes I love you,’ he wrote.

And, he didn’t stop there as Rochelle, 29, shared sweet snaps of some of the gifts that he had given her to celebrate their years together.

The radio DJ treated his wife to a personalised balloon and a yummy looking number 6 made completely out of sweets. A man after our very own hearts!

And, Rochelle wasn’t shy when it came to declaring her love for Marv either, as the Ninja Warrior presenter shared a string of totally adorable throwback snaps.

Writing to her 1.1 million Instagram followers, she said: ‘27.7.12 Happy Anniversary My Love. So proud of you, so proud of us. Almost 9 years together, 6 years married, made 2 incredible little humans and through all that you’re still my best mate. Forever and ever, Wifey for Lifey’.

And, of course fans of the couple were quick to send in their well wishes, with one person writing: ‘Aww happy anniversary to such a gorgeous couple x’.

While another user added: ‘You was always my childhood relationship goals and you still are, happy anniversary my loves’.

A third person commented: ‘Literally future goals!!! I want a man like him and a marriage like yours’.

Congrats, guys!