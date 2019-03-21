We're SO jealous...

Rochelle Humes is celebrating her 30th birthday today – and obviously husband Marvin was on hand to make sure she was treated like a Queen.

The radio DJ revealed she’d woken up to find her living room filled with stunning gold balloons, huge bunches of pink roses and more designer gifts than we could dream of.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Holly Willoughby REPLACED on This Morning as Rochelle Humes is forced to step in

In a snap, shared on Marvin’s Instagram, Rochelle can be seen standing in their plush Essex home wearing a black dress while giving the camera a huge smile.

We’d be smiling if we were surrounded by all those presents as well…

Captioning the sweet snap, Marvin, 34, wrote: ‘We woke him slightly earlier than he probably would have liked but, Happy Birthday to our one and only Mr EVERYTHING 🌎 I could write a caption longer than Shakespeare but it’s simple really.

‘You are the centre of our world and we adore you. End of 💫 I love that we laugh like kids but are grown enough to have our own. Ride or die babbbyyyy ⚡️I hope you know how loved you are ❤️ ps you’re getting old now 🤷🏽‍♀️’

This Morning star Rochelle also took to Insta with her own snap after receiving a special shout out from Transport For London at her local tube station.

After the staff penned a special message on their whiteboard, the mum-of-two – who shares kids Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina Raine, two, with Marvin – shared the tribute with her followers.

The poem read: ‘Happy 30th birthday Rochelle, you are one of East London’s finest, we hope your dreams come true and may you have a lovely day, when you woke up this morning your living room was filled with presents, and was like an obstacle course from Ninja Warrior UK.

‘At sundown you may go Strictly Come Dancing to celebrate being 30, tonight you might sweat the small stuff all fired up with disco love, the next great magician may perform tricks at your party, up his sleeves may be aces and a dove.

‘It doesn’t take a wiseman to know, you work so hard and have no ego, you have done so much already in your life; from S Club to The Saturdays and becoming an amazing TV presenter, and obviously a wonderful mother and a loving wife.

‘Love from @allontheboard.’

Rochelle added the caption: ‘Ohhhh as IF I made the board, Feeling the birthday LOVE Thanks gang.’

This comes after Marvin celebrated his own big day earlier this week, and was treated to a day of presents from his wife of seven years.

Sharing a photo of the DJ in their bed, Roch wrote on Monday: ‘We woke him slightly earlier than he probably would have liked but, Happy Birthday to our one and only Mr EVERYTHING 🌎 I could write a caption longer than Shakespeare but it’s simple really. You are the centre of our world and we adore you. End of 💫’

Before adding: ‘I love that we laugh like kids but are grown enough to have our own. Ride or die babbbyyyy ⚡️I hope you know how loved you are ❤️ ps you’re getting old now.’ ]

Are these two couples goals or what?!