Third mini-Rochelle alert?!

Currently balancing the very early starts on This Morning with her family life, Rochelle Humes is one heck of a busy lady.

And, following a recent post from the 29-year-old, fans were left speculating whether the former The Saturday’s star could have another responsibility on the way…

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Rochelle Humes reveals husband Marvin ‘probably hates’ working with her for THIS reason…

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Rochelle and her husband of six years Marvin posed for a selfie whilst toasting to some happy news.

Holding up her glass of bubbles for the shot, the mother-of-two shared a suggestive message about receiving the ‘best news’.

‘This week we received the best news, hard work really does pay off! We are celebrating the only way we know how – bubbles on the sofa can’t wait to share with you all, I’m bursting,’ she captioned the snap.

Shutting down any inevitable baby speculation, Rochelle then added: ‘PS I’m not pregnant!!’

Rushing to congratulate the famous duo on the mysterious news, many fans have shared their well wishes for Marvin and Rochelle.

‘Congratulations to you both. Can’t wait to hear the news 😁,’ one posted, whilst another added: ‘Enjoy the bubbles. Look forward to hearing the big reveal!’

A third added: ‘Congrats you two. Whatever it is, it is well deserved. 💞💞#Couplegoals’

Rochelle, who shares daughters Alaia Mai, five, and one-year-old Valentina Raine with Marvin, recently opened up about the perils of working with her famous hubby.

Speaking exclusively with CelebsNow, Rochelle shared that Marvin is often reluctant to work with her.

‘He probably hates it, but it’s good for me because if I don’t want to say a line, I’ll change the script to make him say it,’ Rochelle joked.

Hinting at her mysterious good news, Rochelle then added: ‘Marvin and I are working on a couple of projects together next year as well.’

Exciting stuff!