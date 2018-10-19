Rochelle is certainly enjoying the rare downtime before her huge This Morning gig.

With Holly Willoughby (probably) currently packing her bags ready for her trip to Australia, her This Morning cover, Rochelle Humes, is soaking up the final days of freedom in the best way possible…

As 29-year-old Rochelle prepares to join Phillip Schofield on the iconic This Morning sofa, the mother-of-two will be saying bye-bye to her 8am alarms and hello to the morning television slot.

Before all the madness begins, however, Rochelle managed to squeeze in some precious down time with hubby of six years Marvin earlier today.

Marking the very rare occasion of a shared day-off, the couple took to social media to give rare insight into their home life.

With both daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, one, at school and pre-school, the famous couple managed to squeeze a duvet day into their hectic showbiz schedule – posing for a selfie as they snuggled down for the day.

‘Happiness is this!!,’ Rochelle shared.

‘The faces of two freshly showered working parents who happen to share the same day off today (never happens).

‘Babies are in school, we will be here until 3pm!! Netflix and actual chill…BLISS!!,’ she added.

Fans have been quick to comment on the very personal snap.

‘My favourite kind of day! Also very rare for us,‘ said one. Agreeing, another posted: ‘Ultimate life goals right there!!’

One user added: ‘You two are the cutest couple ever, can’t wait for you to present this morning.’

It was confirmed that Rochelle will be stepping in on This Morning, with Holly jetting down under to present I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here alongside Declan Donnelly, earlier this week.

Speaking on the show, Rochelle shared: ‘I’m excited that I can tell people now. There were rumours at the weekend and I didn’t reply to any of my friends. Sorry! I’m doing it! Yeah, I’m excited!’

Can’t wait to have you on our screens, Rochelle!