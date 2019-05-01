One This Morning presenter's sis could be stepping into the villa!

This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes‘ little sister is reportedly in talks to appear on the upcoming series of Love Island.

Former The Saturday’s songstress Rochelle’s 20-year-old lookalike sibling Sophie Piper has not yet been confirmed as part of the next bunch to enter the iconic Spanish villa, but according to The Sun, telly bosses are keen to get her on board.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island 2019: Everything you need to know about the ITV2 dating show…

‘Soph is the perfect islander – she’s incredibly beautiful and loves meeting new people after already doing a season in Ibiza,’ an insider told the paper.

Sophie is reportedly chatting to her family about whether taking the step into the Love Island limelight is the right decision for her.

‘She’s currently deciding with her family if it’s the right move for her but it’s looking like a strong possibility.’

This comes following news that 30-year-old Rochelle revealed she was introduced to long lost little sister Lili Piper, 20, after 23 years thanks to Love Island’s Kem Cetinay.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, the telly favourite said: ‘I’ve never told anyone this before. Two years ago, I was at our management’s Christmas party and Love Island’s Kem was there.

‘He was chatting away and said, ‘I got to talk to you… as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she’s your sister on your dad’s side.

‘I knew of her and met up with her when I was five, but it was so complicated as they were a lot younger and my dad wasn’t involved.’

Roch continued, adding that after Kem gave her Lili’s number, the pair began chatting and arranging to meet up, taking hubby Marvin Humes along for moral support.

She said: ‘She WhatsApped me and I didn’t reply till the morning. We planned to go out for dinner with my other sister and brother and I made Marvin come with me because I was so scared.

‘We are literally the same people, Marvin was like, ‘OMG, there’s more of you.’ We’ve spoken every day since – Jeremy Kyle style. It’s like we’ve known each other all our lives.’