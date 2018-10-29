Bless her!

Few things are more nerve-wracking than your first day on the job, but Saturday’s singer Rochelle Humes made her debut as Holly Willoughby’s temporary stand in on This Morning look effortless today.

The 29-year-old – who’s covering for the presenter while she heads Down Under to co-host I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! with Declan Donnelly – looked a complete natural as she fronted the hit daytime show alongside seasoned host Phillip Schofield.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to heap praise on the mum-of-two – who has also earned her ITV presenting stripes by stepping in for Lorraine Kelly – as she faced cameras on the show on Monday.

One wrote: ‘@RochelleHumes doing a lovely job on her first day @thismorning.’

Another added: ‘Yess shes [sic] great look forward to watching her over the next few weeks.’

But just as it looked as if things had gone off without a hitch for Rochelle, the former S Club Juniors star made her first slip up.

Reading from the autocue she said: ‘Later, Phil Vickery cooks up Roch… [I mean] Stew.’

That would have made for one memorable cooking segment!

And although she quickly recovered from the side-splitting gaffe, some viewers were still ready to pick holes in her performance.

One wrote: ‘Please bring Holly back it’s not the same.’

While another added: ‘ # ThisMorning Not impressed with Rochelle Humes…why does she keep giggling during everything she says? It’s not as if she hasn’t done this before.’

But no matter what the public think it seems that This Morning producers are certain Rochelle is the right woman for the job.

On her new appointment sources previously told The Sun: ‘As soon as bosses for This Morning learnt that Holly had accepted the role on I’m A Celebrity they drafted their wish list and Rochelle was at the top.

‘Obviously, Holly’s are big shoes to fill, but Rochelle has been impressing bosses with her down-to-earth nature an d presenting skills for a while now.’