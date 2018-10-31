You have to see this video!

Rochelle Humes was left absolutely terrified today when the cheeky producers over at This Morning played a Halloween trick on her.

The telly star has only just settled into her new presenting role – while Holly Willoughby is off hosting I’m A Celebrity – but during a spooky special of the daytime telly show, she was given the fright of her life when a clown jumped out of nowhere.

In a hilarious clip, host Steve Wilson transformed into a spooky Jack in the Box before hiding right by the door.

Celebs such as Joe Swash, Loose Women‘s Ruth Langsford, chef Phil Vickery and Strictly’s Chizzy Akudolu were then targeted as he unexpectedly leapt out of the box.

But while most of the stars couldn’t help but give a loud scream – and who can blame them?! – it was singer Rochelle who gave the best reaction.

As the terrifying clown appeared, the mum-of-two practically jumped out of her skin and shouted ‘Oh my god that’s so mean!’

Elsewhere on the show, host Phillip Schofield was transformed into a creepy ‘Ring Master’ ahead of the ‘scare-ground’ spooktacular complete with a top hat and loads of gory gashes on his face.

Meanwhile, Rochelle became a ‘Trapeze Artist’ for the haunted fun-fair themed show dressed in a black corset, with peacock feathers sprouting out of her costume and some spooky contact lenses.

The pair even presented in front of a real-life carousel while a whole host of scary zombies danced around the studio.

Rylan Clark-Neal also got into the spirit of things as he dressed as a Pierrot Clown in a pair of striped trousers and a load of glitter… of course!

Agony aunt Deidre Sanders also became a Mystic, and Phil Vickery transformed into a Scary Chef in the kitchen, while guest Joey Essex even turned up in a straight jacket.

What a morning!