This lady's attitude didn't go down well

Ronan Keating has angrily hit out at a Hollywood star following an awkward run-in at last night’s GQ Awards.

The singer accused an unnamed British A-list actress of rudely pushing past himself and other celebrities queuing for the red carpet at the event – so that she could have her photo taken first.

Speaking on his Magic FM Breakfast Show, 41-year-old Ronan described what had happened to co-host Harriet Scott.

‘You know the red carpet gets backed up a little bit. Always at all these events, whatever you do there’s a little bit of a queue at the red carpet,’ the Boyzone star – who attended the do with wife Storm – revealed.

‘Storm and I are standing there and having a chat with Erin O’Connor, the model and the lady from Game of Thrones – Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

‘We’re having a chat, having a bit of craic and I can see this figure coming… and they’re moving at speed. There’s no one with them, they’re on their own. There’s this kind of flowing Bollywood style dress.

‘In they walk, past us, through the queue, past the whole queue, straight to the top of the red carpet, in front of the photographers and boom – hand on the hip.’

Ronan admitted that the famous lady’s behaviour left many observers shocked.

‘You can just see everybody in the queue – everyone’s just looking, going “who the f does she think she is?!”’ he explained.

‘You wouldn’t mind if there was one of these American publicist people going “out of the way, excuse me”. But no on her own, on her tod, walked straight in. Top of the queue, passed everyone out.’

Ever the gentleman, Ronan refused to confirm the mystery star’s identity but Harriet did get him to confess that ‘she’s a British actress, in a big blockbuster about a big event in World War II, something like a pivotal moment in World War II.’

He then added: ‘We were disappointed, we wanted to really like her but we don’t anymore!’

Ronan’s confession has led fans to speculate about who he could have been referring to and some have linked Kate Beckinsale to the story.

The 45-year-old actress – who starred in 2001 World War II drama Pearl Harbor – sported a dramatic sweeping dress to the event and was seen posing on the red carpet alone.

Despite the drama, Ronan and Storm seemed to have a great time at the bash.

‘What a brilliant night @britishgq #GQMOTY,’ the dad-of-four told his Instagram fans this morning. ‘My girl looking smokin hot. Not ideal to stay up all night with @magicfm to do but sometimes ya just gotta 😎’

With all that went on, it sounds like it was worth staying up for!