Roxanne Pallett has ended her social media silence to support Michael Jackson ahead of a controversial new documentary.

The Celebrity Big Brother star returned to Instagram for the first time in eight months today to publicly protest the King of Pop’s innocence.

The Thriller hitmaker is the subject of documentary, Leaving Neverland, which contains interviews with two former childhood fans, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who allege Michael abused them when they were children.

But Roxanne – who accused Ryan Thomas of ‘punching her repeatedly’ during their time on CBB in 2018, before later admitting she ‘got it wrong’ – has warned fans not to believe everything they see or read.

Sharing a photo of Michael, the 38-year-old wrote: ‘”Just because you read it in a magazine or see it on the TV screen, don’t make it factual…” (Lyrics:Tabloid Junkie) #michaeljackson #mjinnocent #mjfam.’

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: ‘Roxy has been an MJ fan since she was young and was introduced to the Jacksons a couple of years ago through a mutual friend.

‘She remains in touch with Tito and wanted to publicly extend her support to the Jackson family.’

Roxanne’s return to social media comes after she accused Coronation Street star Ryan, 34, of attacking her in the CBB house, before branding him a ‘liar’ and a ‘woman beater’.

However, after leaving the show Roxanne told host Emma Willis that she was sorry and she’d made ‘a horrible mistake’, before penning the star a letter to personally apologise.

Meanwhile, Roxanne isn’t the only celeb to publicly back MJ as Peter Andre has defended the late singer too.

Speaking in his weekly column for new! Magazine, the 46-year-old said it is wrong to ban Michael’s music over sex abuse allegations.

‘First and foremost what I will say is we have to rely on the justice system and we mustn’t forget that he was acquitted of not just one, but all child molestation charges during his trial in 2005,’ he said.

‘You can’t just stop listening to an artist’s music due to accusations alone. And let’s not forget some of his songs weren’t even written by him.’

BBC Radio 2 has banned Michael’s music from its airwaves ahead of Leaving Neverland, which airs on Channel 4 tonight and tomorrow.