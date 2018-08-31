Things got VERY heated during last night's show

Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas have found themselves at the centre of a media storm following last night’s dramatic Celebrity Big Brother.

It all started when former Emmerdale star Roxy accused Ryan, 34, of ‘punching’ her ‘in the ribs’ after he was seen appearing to play fight with her in the living room.

After Roxanne, 35, then complained that the alleged altercation left her feeling ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘in shock’, it’s been reported that the stars have been locked in a ten year feud.

Something which her fiancé, Lee Walton has backed up as he has now claimed Ryan once demanded his other half changed her dress at an awards bash.

Speaking to new! magazine, Lee said: ‘Roxanne said Ryan rang her and told her, ‘Don’t wear that dress tonight.’ He was throwing his weight around. She was obviously p***ed off.

‘Then when she was at the event, she says he came up to her and said to her again, ‘I hope you haven’t brought that dress and you’re not going to wear it tonight.’ Then added, ‘Cos you know the consequences,’ and walked off.’

Lee then added: ‘Roxanne wore the dress anyway and was photographed in it and was all over the front pages. I think after that they haven’t spoken.’

This comes after last night’s CBB saw Roxanne accuse Ryan of punching her ‘unprovoked’, which then led to the Neighbours actor receiving a formal warning.

As well as hundreds of fans complaining to Ofcom in defence of Ryan, his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh has also called for Roxy to be removed from the house.

‘Please RT or like if u want Roxanne removed. I don’t think she is mentally fit to be in the house. #cbb #getroxyout,’ the former TOWIE star tweeted.

And Ryan’s official Twitter account has also spoken out, writing: ‘I’m sure Ryan would appreciate all of your support tonight.

‘It’s hard to see him being painted in such a light but truly thankful the footage is there for everyone to see. ‘New low from Roxanne and a seriously dangerous games she’s playing.’

They added: ‘What happened tonight was ridiculously unfair and it’s actually scary to see how another individual can try and actively tarnish someone’s character! But thankfully the footage is there for everyone to see. Don’t let them dampen your light brother! Keep shining.’