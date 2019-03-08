Roxanne has felt ‘unwelcome in this world’

Roxanne Pallett has thanked her fans for their support after returning to social media following her controversial appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

The 38-year-old claimed she has been receiving treatment for ‘PTSD, panic disorder and anxiety’ after stepping away from the limelight after her punch-gate scandal.

Roxanne accused Ryan Thomas of ‘punching her repeatedly’ during their time on the Channel 5 show in 2018, before later admitting she ‘got it wrong’.

But now the former Emmerdale star has thanked her fans for supporting her through her ‘darkest days’.

Admitting she has felt ‘unwelcome in this world’ since the scandal, the 38-year-old posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

She said: ‘Thank you for all your messages from over the last few months whilst I was taking some time away & getting some long overdue therapy for PTSD, Panic Disorder & Anxiety.

‘Your support during my darkest days have meant more to me than you could possibly know.

‘I felt so alone & unwelcome in this world that I prayed for God to take me away, but somehow I pushed through.’

Roxanne continued: ‘And part of that was because I was shown love, understanding & compassion. When I had no fight left in me, others were fighting for me.

‘The strength from a kind message, a reassuring smile or a hug in the supermarket were all part of the rescue which helped me take a step forward.

‘As anyone who battles mental health knows, it’s a long road ahead. We are all human, we all make mistakes, we are all learning.

‘Just trying to get through each day. I just wanted to say thank you.’

Roxanne ended her eight-month social media silence on Wednesday to publicly protest Michael Jackson’s innocence ahead of the Leaving Neverland documentary.

Sharing a photo of Michael on Instagram, she wrote: ‘”Just because you read it in a magazine or see it on the TV screen, don’t make it factual…” (Lyrics:Tabloid Junkie) #michaeljackson #mjinnocent #mjfam.’