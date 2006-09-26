Russell Crowe: ‘I’m not playing the Crocodile Hunter’

Actor slams reports he'll portray friend Steve Irwin in new film

Russell Crowe has blasted reports he’s set to star as his late friend Steve Irwin in a new movie.

The Gladiator actor, 42, admit he’s ‘appalled’ by the rumours.

Media outlets jumped to claim the Gladiator star was onboard an Irwin biopic project last week, but Crowe is upset that anyone is even thinking of promoting such an idea.

He says: ‘It’s appalling to me and offends me very deeply.

‘Yes, I do think there should be a movie made about Steve but I’m not the sort of person who will be doing commerce on my friend’s grave.’