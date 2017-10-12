The actor reveals he's on the 'other side of the world' for filming

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has revealed he’s swapping the cobbles for Down Under, after landing a part in Aussie soap, Neighbours.

Ryan, 32, announced he will take on the role of new bad boy Rafael Humphreys, confessing landing the part was a real dream come true.

‘I grew up watching Neighbours so to get the chance to join the cast is amazing,’ he said in a statement.

Ryan – dad to daughter Scarlett, 7, from his relationship with former Corrie co-star Tina O’Brien – continued, ‘I was on holiday with my daughter when I got a phone call from my agent asking if I’d like to play this part.’

‘I spoke to the producer and found out more – it was very different from anything I’d played before – it was quite a deep, dark story, that really interested me.’

‘It’s a new challenge and I can’t wait to start filming,’ the actor – who played Corrie’s Jason Grimshaw for 16 years – concluded.

He later took to Instagram to post his first photo from set writing, ‘Watched this show growing up as a kid and here I am on the other side of the world playing the part of Raphael @neighbours #grateful.’

Ryan’s girlfriend – former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh – is yet to congratulate him on social media and fans are asking what’s next for their relationship.

It’s thought Ryan’s filming commitment as Ramsay Steet’s new bad boy will mean he and Lucy will have to go long distance for a while as he temporarily relocates to Australia.

This will mean the pair will follow in the footsteps of other celebrity couples including Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright, who have spent months apart due to Mark being in LA working as a showbiz reporter and Michelle filming Our Girl in South Africa.

But we’re sure the loved-up couple, who first got together on Bear Grylls’ show Celebrity Island, will make it work. After all, absence makes the heart grow fonder!