Sarah Harding has had a difficult first week on Celebrity Big Brother and recent reports have claimed that she’s been given ‘time away’ from the rest of the house to help her cope.

Now Rylan Clark-Neal – who hosts spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and was also a CBB contestant himself back in 2013 – has spoken out about the claims and denied suggestions that Sarah has LEFT the house.

The presenter referenced rumours that the Girls Aloud star has ‘left the house and been seeing people’ during This Morning’s showbiz news segment on Wednesday and clarified that any psychological help is received in the Diary Room and not in the outside world.

‘I want to clear up a few rumours,’ Rylan, 28, told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

‘We’ve always got a psych on hand and at any point when you’re a housemate you can request to see the psych. You’ll see them in the Diary Room, not outside the house.

‘But obviously we’d never show that on air because it’s a very personal conversation that goes on.’

Rylan went on to admit that he had sought support during his own time as a housemate.

‘I don’t know if things have been getting confused, but even when I was in there I was like “Can I speak to Gareth” because it is a very very tight unit in there and you do forget there is an outside world,’ the reality star revealed.

Ruth then asked: ‘So even if it’s just to calm down?’

‘It is,’ Rylan said. ‘You can always request that little chat: “How you feeling?”, “Yeah I’m alright but I just need that couple of minutes just to gather my thoughts”

‘So I don’t know if there’s any confusion over that but she’s not left the house, she’s not been out for any walks or seeing people. But it’s a very common thing and obviously we’d never show that on the telly.’

It comes amid reports that Sarah, 35, is being given help and time away in a bid to stop her from walking out after several tearful breakdowns.

‘Sarah is not in a great state,’ a source tells The Sun. ‘She’s not coping with the pressure and she’s paranoid about what everyone thinks of her.

‘She’s been spending time talking to the professional team and is being given time away from the other housemates.’

Despite concerns for her wellbeing the singer is clearly popular with CBB viewers and she received a huge cheer from the studio audience when her name was mentioned during Tuesday night’s eviction show.