Lights, camera, glitter! Take a sneak peek inside Rylan Clark-Neal’s AMAZING house

Rylan Clark-Neal burst on to our screens during the 2012 X-Factor auditions with his peroxide blonde hair and Ibiza version of ‘Kissing You’ from the film, Romeo and Juliet.

The born entertainer came fifth in the competition and the following year went on to win Celebrity Big Brother. The public couldn’t get enough of the over-the-top Essex boy and now has a super successful career presenting regular spots on This Morning and hosting Big Brother. So, let’s take a look inside his house…

When it comes to Rylan’s five bedroom bungalow – that he shares with hubby, Dan Neal, 38 – this Essex pad is full of sparkle, bright colours, fun artwork and ridiculous accessories. We wouldn’t expect anything less from Rylan…

Most people opt for yellow lighting in their homes. Nope, not Rylan. The Essex boy went for a subtle *coughs* shade of blue. That, along with the floor to ceiling windows and open plan living space make this hidden house look almost futuristic.

This is the perfect area to host an over-the-top dinner party. The burgandy, velour dining chairs clearly aren’t enough though and the pair have made a huge feature wall in glitter.

Rylan has previously revealed he wanted the house to have a ‘Big Brother’ feel to it, and the master bedroom captures that perfectly. Minimalistic, spacious but most importantly, entertaining! The bed is furry, glows in the dark and has a telescope for long distance celeb spotting. What more could you want?

In homage to himself, Rylan has a huge piece of X Factor memorabilia on the wall. He clearly doesn’t want to forget the Spice Girls Medley he performed – wearing that ACTUAL Union Jack jacket – complete with his own supporting ‘Spice Boys’.

And judging by the enormous teddy bear he bought for his husband, Rylan loves to go all out.

Wow. More glitter.

And a very odd colour sofa….. it IS Rylan’s house though and somehow it works.

Words by Leanne Carr