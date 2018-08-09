The This Morning star had to make a mad dash home

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed he was forced to drop out of Eurovision hours before the show after his husband was taken ill with a mystery sickness.

The This Morning star hosted the semi-finals in Lisbon alongside DJ Scott Mills, but had to rush home when he found out his partner Dan Neal had suddenly fallen ill.

Explaining why he had to leave, the 29-year-old said: ‘It got to the Friday, the day before the final. I’m not going to lie, I was so excited to be there.

‘I’ve always been a fan and so to be asked to do it in the first place was a big tick off my list.’

Speaking to The Sun, he continued: ‘But when I found out Dan was ill I didn’t say anything to anyone. I just went on my phone, booked my flight and then explained “I’m really sorry, but I’ve got to go home.”

‘Everyone got it because I wasn’t going to do that lightly. I went back to sort everything that needed to be sorted out.’

Although the CBB winner hasn’t revealed exactly what was wrong with his hubby, he did assure fans he’s now ‘fine’. Phew!

At the time, Rylan Tweeted a message to his 1.48 million followers revealing he had to pull out of Eurovision due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

‘Due to unforeseen circumstances having to fly back to the UK and will miss the final’, he wrote.

‘GOOD LUCK to all delegations it’s been a pleasure meeting you all and most of all good luck to our girl @surieofficial.’

The loved-up couple married in November 2015 after they met two years ago when Rylan interviewed Dan after his elimination on the normal version of Big Brother.

Meanwhile, former X Factor contestant Rylan has been entertaining This Morning viewers this week as he and Gok Wan have taken over presenting duties from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield who are on their summer break.