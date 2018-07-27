Is Brooklyn set to follow in his mothers footsteps?!

It’s fair to say that Brooklyn Beckham is one young man with his life already pretty darn together.

Yup, he’s nineteen and he’s still yet to go through his awkward phase. Brooklyn is utterly winning, as far as we’re concerned.

Recently, Brooklyn had made a pretty massive decision – having decided university wasn’t for him, and giving up his spot on a Photography course at Parsons School of Design in New York.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

At the time, this was believed to be due to Brooklyn feeling very homesick from all the way across the other side of the pond – with a source sharing that Victoria ‘was telling pals she couldn’t believe how much she missed him’.

More: Victoria Beckham pokes fun at son Brooklyn with hilarious snap as she enjoys family time with her boys

Of course, the oldest of the Beckham brood wasn’t going to wind up a couch potato with nothing to do – and Brooklyn has allegedly *already* been snapped up for his latest big business venture…

According to an unconfirmed source, Victoria and David‘s eldest son is currently in the final talks to sign a whopping £2.5 million clothing line deal with online fashion giant boohooMAN.

Ah, fashion mogul Victoria will be so proud.

According to The Mirror, the brand have spotted ‘Brooklyn’s 11.4 million Instagram followers and his fashion family’ – deciding it will be great for the brand.

If Brooklyn is to accept the deal, he’ll be working with the very same site that has clothing lines from stars such as the Love Island boys, Tyga and England footballer Dele Alli.

And whilst the affordable and much loved high street staple is a bit of a far cry from the couture runways of Victoria’s own brand, the Beckham’s certainly *aren’t* shy of fronting a bargain or two…

In the past, Victoria has collaborated with US supermarket chain Target, as well as launching a more affordable line called Victoria last year. David also worked with high street giant H&M.

A deal with boohoo definitely wouldn’t be out the realms of reality…

Lets hope we’ll all be sporting Brooklyn Beckham clobber soon!