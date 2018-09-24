Hannah has confirmed the happy news, following some tougher times on her journey to motherhood.

S Club 7 fans are thrilled for former band member Hannah Spearitt, after announcing that she is expecting a baby girl following a difficult journey to conceive.

The 37-year-old announced the happy news during a photoshoot with OK! Magazine, alongside boyfriend of five years and the father to her unborn daughter, Adam Thomas.

Speaking of becoming a mother, Hannah sadly revealed she actually suffered a couple of miscarriages during her previous relationship before falling pregnant with Adam.

Hannah explained: ‘I had one a few years previously with another partner. They both happened early on in the pregnancies, around the five-week mark.’

Continuing, Hannah emotionally added: ‘It’s such an upsetting thing so it’s made it hard to relax this time. Going through all that makes this pregnancy even more special, though.’

Hannah added: ‘I feel very lucky that everything has been okay this time.’

Following the revelation of their happy news, fans of Hannah have been very quick to share their well wishes for the couple onto social media.

One user has posted: ‘Congrats @hannahspearritt and Adam, so happy for you’.

Agreeing, another shared: ‘Congrats gorgeous girl! Amazing news, So happy for you both! xx’.

One user writes: ‘@hannahspearritt Huge congrats to you and Adam’.

During Hannah’s very candid interview, the actress also opened up about her past health scare following medical complications with her cosmetic surgery in 2013.

Speaking of a boob job procedure, the S Club star confessed that she felt like she was ‘dying’, resulting in her having her breast implants removed in 2016.

Hannah shared: ‘My body was shutting down. At my worst moments, I felt like I was dying. I was suffering from breathlessness to the point where I would be on the floor.’

A massive congratulations to Hannah and Adam on the incredibly happy news.