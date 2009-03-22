SAD NEWS Jade Goody dies

Death finally relieves the suffering star after she falls into a coma

Jade Goody has lost her battle against cancer.

The Big Brother star, 27, died in the early hours of this morning after slipping into a coma.

Jade – who married boyfriend Jack Tweed last month – hoped to find the strength to spend Mother’s Day with her boys, but it wasn’t to be.

Fans have started to lay flowers outside the reality TV star’s home in Upshire, Essex, where she passed away.

Mother Jackiey Budden was by Jade‘s side. ‘My beautiful daughter is at peace,’ Jackiey announced.

In tribute, Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called Jade ‘a courageous woman both in life and death‘.

She leaves behind young sons Freddie, 4, and Bobby, 5, from her relationship with Jeff Brazier, 29.

VIDEO TRIBUTE SPECIAL Jade Goody – how the Now team will remember her>>

NOW’S EXCLUSIVE Now’s exclusive Jade Goody photo album>>

SEE PICTURES Jade Goody – an extraordinary life>>

SEE PICTURES Jade Goody and Jack Tweed’s love story in photos>>

Alison Adey