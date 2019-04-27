Congratulations are in order for the girls!

Sam Faiers and Billie Faiers have certainly come a long way since they first burst onto our screens on The Only Way is Essex in 2010.

Gone are the nights spent partying at The Sugar Hut, as they replace them with family night’s in with their growing broods.

And things are only about to get bigger and better for the Essex sisters, who have just had their ITVBe show, The Mummy Diaries, recommissioned for another two years.

The show documents the ins and outs of Sam’s family life with her partner Paul Knightley, their two children – Baby Paul, three and one-year-old Rosie – and Billie’s relationship with her hubby Greg Shepherd, their daughter Nelly, four and son Arthur, one.

And a source has revealed that following its huge success, the show has been renewed until 2021, with the girls set to make ‘mega bucks’ for the next two years.

‘ITV have recommissioned The Mummy Diaries until at least 2021 in a mega bucks deal for the girls,’ the insider told MailOnline.

The show originally aired in 2014 as The Baby Diaries, with Sam, 28, documenting her experience as a first time mum.

Two years later, it was commissioned as the Mummy Diaries, with Billie, 29, making guest appearances every now and then.

She finally joined the show permanently in 2017, after leaving The Only Way Is Essex the year before, and her family became an instant sensation, as Nelly stole the show with her sassy behaviour.

The fly-on-the-wall reality show has now run for five series, and in that time, viewers have seen their families grow, been invited into Sam and Billie’s work lives, and most recently have watched Billie prepare for her nuptials with Greg.

The current series will conclude next week with a special episode on Billie and Greg’s big day, which took place last month in the Maldives.

Speaking about their success, Billie told Now earlier this year: ‘I think it was more of a dream. Like we always said that we’d like to have our own show.’

We guess dreams do come true!